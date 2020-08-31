WeTrade Group Announces Stock Split

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. (US: WETG), a SaaS company providing technical services and solutions to membership-based social e-commerce, announced its first stock split on August 28 th. The company's three-for-one stock split will officially take place on August 31 st.

For companies, it's important to note that a stock split will not make any changes for strategies or organizational structures. But it will make the company's stock more attractive and also make its shares more accessible to a broader base of investors. As a result, new investments will be helpful for the stock price raising and bring business confidence for its shareholders.

After the splitting, the number of WeTrade Group shareholders will increase by 3 times. Lowering the company's share price can put WeTrade stock within the reach of smaller, individual investors, which will attract more attention from the market and generate more industry-investor ownership. In the same time, stock splits are generally seen as a positive by the marke t.

WeTrade Group was officially listed on the NASDAQ OTC Market on July 23, 2020, under the ticker symbol "WETG". The stock soared from $2.9 a share to a peak of $20.19 a share, demonstrating the market expectation and WeTrade's technology-based business model.

In recently years, micro-business in China has boomed from 30 million in 2018 to 50 million in 2019, and it is expected to attain to 100 million in 2020. With the development of this potential market, WeTrade Group provides technical services and solutions as a listed SaaS business to support micro-business online stores and social e-commerce platforms. The company developed a social e-commerce revenue management system in 2019. The main functions of the system are user marketing relationship implementation, CPS commission profit management, multi-channel app data statistics, etc. Moreover, WeTrade fully takes advantages of its social e-commerce and micro-business technology to explore supply chain directing purchase and community dispersion, dedicating to establish a more suitable service system for Chinese market.

In the future, with the rapid development of WeTrade business and the application of SaaS in global market, WeTrade Group will become a new leader in the SaaS revolutionized field.

About WeTrade Group Inc.

