Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) Receives Approval To Trade On The OTCQB Market

Chengdu, China, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTC: WETH) ("Wetouch" or "the Company"), a specialty manufacturer of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, is pleased to announce that after successfully completing the application process, the Company was approved for quotation on the OTCQB ®, operated by the OTC Markets Groups. The Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB on March 29, 2021 under the stock symbol "WETH".

Mr. Guangde Cai, Chairman of Wetouch, commented, "Up-listing to the OTCQB will enhance our visibility and make the Company accessible to a much broader range of U.S. investors. Trading on the OTCQB is expected to increase liquidity by providing current and potential investors with a transparent and easily accessible trading platform where they can find Real-Time quotes and market information."

Shareholders of existing Wetouch shares, previously traded on the OTC ® Pink Open Market, will now trade on the OTCQB without any further action required.

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. Qualifying for approval to trade on the OTCQB requires a Company to be current on disclosure obligations, to pass a minimum bid price test, and to provide an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards creates a solid baseline of transparency, as well as the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Wetouch Technology Inc

Wetouch, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Sichuan Wetouch Technology Co. Ltd, is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, ranging from 7.0 inch to 42 inch screens. The Company offers touchscreens for a variety of applications, including GPS/car entertainment panels for automotive industry, industrial human-machine interface ("HMI"), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, lottery and gaming machines, smart home, robots and charging stations. Wetouch sells its products both domestically in China and internationally, covering major areas in China, including but not limited to the eastern, southern, northern and southwest regions of China. Touchscreens produced by the Company not only have long life span and are low maintenance, but also have strong anti-interference, anti-corrosion, multi-touch capability and high light-transmittance ratio and stability. Wetouch has shipped products to South Korea and several European countries such as Spain and Germany and has established a strong and diversified client base. As of September 30, 2020, Wetouch held 10 patents and has passed a number of industry certifications, including ISO9001, ISO14001, TS16949, FCC, CE, ROHS, CCC, ROHS.

