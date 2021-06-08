Westwood Welcomes 10 New Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. ("Westwood"), a national award-winning multi-discipline professional services firm in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry is pleased to announce ten...

MINNEAPOLIS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. ("Westwood"), a national award-winning multi-discipline professional services firm in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry is pleased to announce ten new shareholders. The new shareholders are selected for their exceptional dedication and contributions to the firm.

Shareholders Chad Grismer - Director, Innovative Solutions, Minneapolis, MN Jeff Saucier - Director, Information Technology, Minneapolis, MN Jim Jannicke - Director, Private Development Colorado, Englewood, CO Josh Johnson - Senior Project Manager, Las Vegas, NV Karl Knapp - Director, Land Division Colorado, Englewood, CO Kris Wroolie - Regional Survey Office Leader, Brainerd, MN Melinda Lundquist - Director, Private Development Colorado, Englewood, CO Sam Jorgensen - Director, Geotechnical & Structural Engineering, Madison, WI Sarah Kolz - Director, Private Development Colorado, Englewood, CO Steve Battaglia - Senior Project Manager, Minneapolis, MN

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)Westwood is a leading multi-disciplined AEC industry professional services provider for national wind energy, solar energy, electric transmission, private development, and public infrastructure projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

AwardsIn 2020, Westwood placed #4 and #9 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work for Lists. Westwood also ranked consistently higher three years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westwood-welcomes-10-new-shareholders-301308235.html

SOURCE Westwood Professional Services