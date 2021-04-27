Westwood Land Division Builds Service Team Alignment With New National Service Leader

MINNEAPOLIS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood), a national award-winning surveying and engineering firm, continues to implement changes that align with the firm's strategic plan around equipping the organization for continued growth. Most recently, Westwood appointed Nate Carlson, PS, CFedS to Vice President, Land Division National Service Leader.

Carlson began his career at Westwood in 2003. In his most recent role as Director, Land Survey Services, Carlson worked closely with the service group to improve operational consistency, bring alignment to the service group and markets, and identify and pursue strategic business development opportunities. In addition, Carlson worked in collaboration with Westwood's Power Division to expand the service offerings to include geospatial technology such as drones, terrestrial scanning, and GIS. Carlson is an advocate for investment in staff development. With his support, the group implemented the NSPS Certified Survey Technician (CST) program at Westwood in which 27 employees are currently certified at various levels.

In his new role, Carlson will lead Westwood's Land service groups to include water resources, planning and landscape architecture, transportation, and water/wastewater. He will support operations and the strategic objectives of the division expansion of Westwood's existing services and explore the opportunity to implement new services that best support the firm's customer base.

"I'm excited to take on the new opportunity," says Nate. "Our services are the backbone of our business and are poised to grow with the expansion of Westwood's business. The opportunity to engage with our team members to find unique ways to solve our clients' challenges is what excites me most."

Carlson is a certified professional land surveyor in ten states. He is a member of the Minnesota Society of Professional Surveyors (MSPS) and the National Society of Professional Surveyors (NSPS).

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for wind energy, solar energy, electric transmission, private development, and public infrastructure projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

AwardsIn 2020, Westwood placed #4 and #9 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work for Lists. Westwood also ranked consistently higher three years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

