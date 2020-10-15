Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. To Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call/Webcast

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) - Get Report will release its third quarter 2020 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To listen to the conference call, dial 877-303-6235 (U.S. and Canada) or 631-291-4837 (International). The conference call will be available for replay through November 5 by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S. & Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 2732349. The conference call will also be available via webcast and can be accessed at Westwood's website, westwoodgroup.com, under the Investor Relations tab.

Date: October 28, 2020

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts

Telephone: 877-303-6235

International: 631-291-4837

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in four distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Convertibles and Fixed Income. To meet the full range of investors' financial needs, access to strategies are available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds ® family of mutual funds, custom allocations and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHG." Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Boston and Houston.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

(WHG-G)

CONTACT: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Terry Forbes (214) 756-6900