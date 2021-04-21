Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. To Host First Quarter 2021 Conference Call/Webcast

DALLAS, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) will release its first quarter 2021 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

DALLAS, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) - Get Report will release its first quarter 2021 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To listen to the conference call, dial 877-303-6235 (U.S. and Canada) or 631-291-4837 (International). The conference call will be available for replay through May 5th by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S. & Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 9883074. The conference call will also be available via webcast and can be accessed at Westwood's website, westwoodgroup.com, under the Investor Relations tab.

Date: April 28, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts

Telephone: 877-303-6235

International: 631-291-4837

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in two distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity and Multi-Asset, available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds ® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHG." Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains an office in Houston.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

(WHG-G)

CONTACT: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Terry Forbes (214) 756-6900