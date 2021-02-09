Westwood Celebrates 26 New Associates

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. ( Westwood) is pleased to announce the appointment of 26 new associates.

Westwood's new associates are recognized for their exceptional contributions to Westwood's growth, company culture, and remarkable client service.

Aaron Stewart - Aviation Services Manager, Appleton, WI Alex Alvarado - Civil Project Manager, Dallas TX Andy Nelson - Water Resources Project Manager, St. Cloud, MN Brian Wilson - Senior Project Manager, Englewood, CO Chris Foley - Survey Service Leader, St. Cloud, St. Cloud, MN Cole Cappel - Certified Planner, Denver CO Dan Honomichl - Electrical Project Manager, Minneapolis, MN David Haile - Project Manager II, Las Vegas, NV Evan Zik - Field Services Project Manager, Denver, CO Jason Latzke - Survey Project Manager, St. Cloud, MN Jay Parikh - Program Manager, Philadelphia, PA John Blenker - Project Engineer, St. Cloud, MN Jon Poll - Project Manager I, Las Vegas, NV Luke Arnquist - National GIS Coordinator, Minneapolis, MN Mark Anderson - Director, Wind, Denver, CO Matt Hildreth - Water Resources Project Manager, Minneapolis, MN Matt Key - Project Manager I, Las Vegas, NV Matt Morrison - Substation Manager, Philadelphia, PA Mike Weimer - Electrical Project Manager, Denver, CO Pat Steenburg - Director, Land Survey Services Colorado, Englewood, CO Phil Ramlet - Director, Public Infrastructure Market, Appleton, WI Phil Roberts - Engineering Services Manager, Appleton, WI Scott Hagadorn - Engineering Manager, Rochester, NY Travis Poechmann - Project Manager II, Las Vegas, NV Ty Trammell - Director, Power Delivery, Denver, CO Waldy Coronado - Project Coordinator, Phoenix, AZ

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. ( Westwood) Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for private development, public infrastructure, wind energy, solar energy, and electric transmission projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

AwardsIn 2020, Westwood placed #4 and #9 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work For Lists. Westwood also ranked consistently higher three years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

