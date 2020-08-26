Westwin (formerly Microsoft China) Joins Forces With UK Education Guide

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwin, the cross-border marketing agency that helps companies to activate successful marketing in China, recently has signed a strategic partnership agreement with UK Education Guide Ltd, an independent portal...

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwin, the cross-border marketing agency that helps companies to activate successful marketing in China, recently has signed a strategic partnership agreement with UK Education Guide Ltd, an independent portal offering comparative information about UK boarding schools and universities aimed at international families and prospective students.

"We are relatively new to the boarding school market," says Alain de Maurier, Sales & Marketing Director of Westwin, based in London, "we needed a partner that would perfectly complement our marketing and technical ability."

"We were looking for a highly ethical partner and UK Education Guide provides a genuinely independent voice in the market which we could clearly see reflected in the content of the site, blog and the parent testimonials their website receives."

"We are excited to work with Westwin because of their fresh approach to the market," says UK Education Guide Director, Pat Moores. "We like the fact that they will use their technological expertise to strengthen the voice of independent family advisers in the Boarding school market. We aim to cast the net as wide as possible to help each family find the very best school for their child ."

Under the agreement, Westwin, with UK Education Guide support, will create a brand new web site - UKeducations.cn - hosted in China and targeting the Chinese market. The site will launch on 1 October 2020.

UK Education Guide will handle all parent referrals from the new Chinese site, whilst continuing to develop other international markets via UKeducationGuide.com

Schools that meet the criteria will be featured on both sites respectively. Most schools are members of BAISIS (the British Association of Independent Schools with International Students) baisis.org.uk and Caroline Nixon, Director BAISIS adds " We are delighted that the choice of schools made by UK Education Guide and their partner Westwin reflects the fact that UK boarding schools which have the highest standards of academic and pastoral provision for their international students are likely to be members of BAISIS. We wish Westwin and UEG well in this exciting new venture".

For more information please contact UK@westwin.com

