Westwater Resources Common Stock Begins Trading On The NYSE American Stock Exchange

Westwater Resources, Inc. ("Westwater") (WWR) - Get Report, a battery graphite development company, announced that its common stock will begin trading on the NYSE American stock exchange today, March 19, 2021. The Company's ticker symbol - WWR - remains the same.

"Listing on the NYSE American is a significant milestone for Westwater and a natural next step in the evolution of our company," said Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources. "With the current surge in global interest in mineral investments, we believe this is an excellent time for our NYSE American listing, and our team looks forward to introducing Westwater to a new and larger investment base. Our board and management are very pleased to have Brendan E. Cryan & Co. LLC as our specialist firm. They have been specialists for over 60 years."

With recent announcements by global automobile and battery makers, including a major announcement by General Motors (March 4, 2021) that GM is looking to build a second battery factory in the United States, electric vehicles and the batteries that power them are a growing market. Westwater's battery graphite business is well timed to take advantage of these markets, both domestic and international.

About Westwater ResourcesWestwater Resources (WWR) - Get Report is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company's projects include the Coosa Graphite Project — the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States — and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. Ongoing operations of the pilot program are producing ULTRA-PMG™, ULTRA-DEXDG™ and ULTRA-CSPG™ in quantities that facilitate qualification testing at potential customers. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary StatementThis news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements addressing events or developments that WWR expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to the timing and effectiveness of the transfer of the Company's common stock listing from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the NYSE American, future growth for electric vehicles and batteries, and the Company's future production of graphite, are forward-looking statements. These risk factors and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (a) the Company's ability to implement the Coosa Graphite Project business plan; (b) the Company's ability to raise additional capital in the future including the ability to utilize existing financing facilities; (c) spot price and long-term contract price of graphite and vanadium; (d) risks associated with our operations and the operations of our partners such as Samuel Engineering, Dorfner Anzaplan and others, including the impact of COVID-19 and its potential impacts to the capital markets; (e) operating conditions at the Company's projects; (f) government regulation of the graphite industry and the vanadium industry; (g) world-wide graphite and vanadium supply and demand, including the supply and demand for lithium-based batteries; (h) unanticipated geological, processing, regulatory and legal or other problems the Company may encounter in the jurisdictions where the Company operates or intends to operate, including in Alabama and Colorado; (i) any graphite or vanadium discoveries not being in high-enough concentration to make it economic to extract the minerals; (j) currently pending or new litigation or arbitration; and (k) other factors which are more fully described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company's forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210319005047/en/