Westside Children's Therapy Launches 2 New Therapeutic Programs For Learners With Autism

MOKENA, Ill., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy is excited to announce that its two new therapeutic programs for children and adolescents with autism will go live in June and July 2021. RISE and FOCUS will complement Westside's current therapeutic program, IGNITE , a therapeutic day program for children ages 2-6.

Each program applies the principles of ABA therapy . Progress is tracked daily and parents can stay up to date on their child's progress through a client portal that the clinic BCBA will help set up.

RISE is the second therapeutic program and is for intermediate learners. RISE is a day program for children working on kindergarten skills, typically aged 5-8. It follows IGNITE, a therapeutic preschool-like program for children typically aged 2-6. Both programs are based on skill level.

Each program has a 1:1 therapist to learner ratio. The programs also provide structured group activities. Group sizes average 5-10 learners.

RISE and IGNITE run 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with morning and afternoon sessions available, and follow nearly the same curriculum. RISE has a more advanced structure and requires children to demonstrate a higher level of independence. Children must master all of the skills and goals in IGNITE before transitioning to RISE.

The goal of RISE is to prepare a child to independently function in a typical classroom setting. They will practice interacting with peers, following instructions, fine motor skills, and more.

Each child has an individualized treatment plan specific to them.

FOCUS is Westside's after-school program for advanced learners that attend school during the day and need extra support. FOCUS runs 3-6 p.m. or 4-7 p.m. with group activities from 4-5:30 p.m.

The learners in FOCUS work on enhancing their social skills in the classroom and learn to interact in their community and gain community awareness.

This helps the learners understand their role in the community and explore their individual interests.

