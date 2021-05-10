WestRock's "Find It First" Display For CoverGirl Won A Gold Award At This Year's Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, was recognized with high honors at this year's Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards.

WestRock's display for Bayer won Display of the Year along with a Creative Award and a Gold Award at this year's Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

WestRock won a total of 21 awards at this year's OMA competition, including the most prestigious award of the OMAs: Display of the Year. This award is the highest recognition in the in-store marketing industry. WestRock also won two additional top honors at the event, including the Creative Award, which recognizes and celebrates creativity and execution of at-retail merchandising design, and the Budget Award, which celebrates the display that has the greatest effectiveness while remaining budget-conscious.

The competition is presented by SHOP! Association, a global non-profit trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences.

"I am incredibly proud of the WestRock Merchandising Displays team," said Nickie Parker, senior vice president of Merchandising Displays at WestRock. "These winning displays exemplify innovative, insights-led design that activates our customers' brands at retail and converts shoppers. I am appreciative to the Shop! Association for recognizing our work, and I am proud of our teammates for continuing to demonstrate leadership in our industry."

WestRock earned two Gold awards, seven Silver awards and nine Bronze awards. Displays awarded at this year's OMA Awards ceremony can be viewed here and include:

Bayer Digital EndcapAward: Display of the Year; Creative Award; Gold AwardCategory: Digital Interactive - PermanentClient: Bayer

Covergirl Holiday Counter UnitAward: Budget Award; Silver AwardCategory: Cosmetic & Fragrance Semi-PermanentClient: COTY

Covergirl Find It First EndcapAward: Gold AwardCategory: Drug Store Semi-PermanentClient: COTY

Covergirl/ Sally Hansen/ Clairol Cross Branded Pure EndcapAward: Silver AwardCategory: Cosmetic & Fragrance TemporaryClient: COTY

Hims & Hers EndcapAward: Silver AwardCategory: Healthcare TemporaryClient: Hims & Hers

King C. Gillette EndcapAward: Silver AwardCategory: Hair Care & Skin Care TemporaryClient: Procter & Gamble

Native Toothpaste Target EndcapAward: Silver AwardCategory: Mass Merchandise TemporaryClient: Native

SharkNinja In-line Low BayAward: Silver AwardCategory: General Merchandise PermanentClient: SharkNinja

e.l.f. Pout Power Walmart EndcapAward: BronzeCategory: Mass Merchandise TemporaryClient: e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Retro Paradise Target EndcapAward: Bronze AwardCategory: Cosmetics & Fragrance TemporaryClient: e.l.f. Cosmetics

Native Target Holiday EndcapAward: Bronze AwardCategory: Hair & Skin Care TemporaryClient: Native

NYX Diamonds + IceAward: Bronze AwardCategory: Cosmetics & Fragrance TemporaryClient: L'Oréal

Sally Hansen MG Shakers EndcapAward: Bronze AwardCategory: Drug Store TemporaryClient: COTY

Samsung Terrace TV DisplayAward: Bronze AwardCategory: Entertainment, Games & Toys PermanentClient: Samsung

WestRock was a Platinum level sponsor at this year's Shop! Awards Celebration.

About WestRock

WestRock (WRK) - Get Report partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

