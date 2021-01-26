WestRock Provides Update On Ransomware Incident

WestRock Company (WRK) - Get Report today provided the following update on its ransomware incident which was announced on Jan. 25, 2021.

WestRock's security teams, supported by leading cyber defense firms, continue to work on remediation of and recovery from this incident. With some exceptions, the Company's operations have continued to run and deliver for customers. In locations where technology issues have been identified, we are using alternative methods to process and ship orders.

"We are working around the clock to complete our investigation and to restore normalized operations as quickly as possible," said Steve Voorhees, chief executive officer. "WestRock teams are taking extraordinary steps to keep our mills and converting plants operational and to safely deliver to our customers."

