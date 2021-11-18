WestRock Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conference

WestRock Company (WRK) - Get WestRock Company Report, a leading provider of differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in Citi's 2021 Basic Materials Virtual Conference on December 1, 2021. David B. Sewell, chief executive officer, and Alex Pease, chief financial officer, will present information about the Company at 11:00 am ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock's website, ir.westrock.com.

About WestRock

WestRock (WRK) - Get WestRock Company Report partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118006404/en/