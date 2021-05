WestRock Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conference

WestRock Company (WRK) - Get Report, a leading provider of differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the Deutsche Bank Global Basic Materials Conference on June 9, 2021. David B. Sewell, chief executive officer, and Ward Dickson, chief financial officer, will present information about the Company and its financial and operating performance at 10:30 am ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock's website, ir.westrock.com.

About WestRockWestRock (WRK) - Get Report partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005431/en/