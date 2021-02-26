WestRock Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conference

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on March 4, 2021.

WestRock Company (WRK) - Get Report, a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on March 4, 2021. Steve Voorhees, chief executive officer, and Ward Dickson, chief financial officer, will present at 11:00 am ET, at which time they will discuss the Company's business. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock's website, ir.westrock.com.

About WestRock

WestRock (WRK) - Get Report partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

