WestRock Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss third quarter fiscal 2021 results, as well as other topics, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8:30 am ET.

WestRock Company (WRK) - Get Report today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss third quarter fiscal 2021 results, as well as other topics, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. A press release detailing the Company's third quarter fiscal 2021 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call.

The webcast of the call, along with the presentation, press release and other relevant financial and statistical information, will be accessible on the Investors section of WestRock's website at ir.westrock.com. The webcast and presentation will also be archived on ir.westrock.com.

Investors who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference should dial 833-714-0928 (inside the U.S.) or +1 778-560-2887 (outside the U.S.) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and enter the passcode 5748195.

About WestRock

WestRock (WRK) - Get Report partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005592/en/