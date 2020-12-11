WestRock Announces Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss first quarter fiscal 2021 results, as well as other topics, on Thursday, Jan.

WestRock Company (WRK) - Get Report today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss first quarter fiscal 2021 results, as well as other topics, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. WestRock will release its first quarter fiscal 2021 results prior to market open on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

The webcast of the call, along with the presentation, press release and other relevant financial and statistical information, will be accessible on the Investors section of WestRock's website at ir.westrock.com. The webcast and presentation will also be archived on ir.westrock.com.

Investors who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference should dial 833-360-0873 (inside the U.S.) or +1 478-219-0243 (outside the U.S.) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and enter the passcode 7865486.

