WestPark Capital Announces Completion Of $4.19 Million Registered Direct Offering For Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT)

WestPark Capital, Inc., a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer, today announced the completion of a Registered Direct Offering for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing pharmacologically active drugs for use in cancer treatment, with certain institutional and accredited investors for $4.19 million of common stock. The Company issued a total of 1,133,102 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $3.70 per share.

WestPark Capital acted as Co-Placement Agent for the offering.

The shares of common stock were offered by Lixte pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252430) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 26, 2021, and declared effective by the SEC on February 5, 2021.

A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered have been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or from: WestPark Capital, Inc. - Attention: Jason Stern, 1900 Avenue of the Stars, 3rd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90077 or by Email: syndicate@wpcapital.com or by telephone at (310) 203-2919.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About WestPark Capital, Inc.

WestPark Capital is a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, CMPOs, RDs, ATM, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services. Additional information about WestPark Capital is available at www.wpcapital.com or at info@wpcapital.com.

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designs novel compounds to attack those targets. Their product pipeline is primarily focused on inhibitors of protein phosphatases, used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers, and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development that they believe have broad therapeutic potential not only for cancer but also for other debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Additional information about Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is available at eforman@lixte.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302006187/en/