Weston Family Announces Succession

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Weston Family announced that effective December 23, 2020, Galen G. Weston has succeeded his father, Mr. W. Galen Weston (Mr. Weston) as the controlling shareholder of Wittington Investments, Limited, which, in turn, is the controlling shareholder of George Weston Limited (GWL). Galen G. Weston succeeded Mr. Weston as Chairman of GWL in 2016 and became the Chief Executive Officer of GWL in 2017.

SOURCE Wittington Investments, Limited