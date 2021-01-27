Westmount Park Investments Retained To Drive Acquisitions For Jack Nathan Health

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Westmount Park Investments Inc ("Westmount Park") is excited to announce it entered into an agreement with Jack Nathan Medical Corp.

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Westmount Park Investments Inc ("Westmount Park") is excited to announce it entered into an agreement with Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV:JNH) ("Jack Nathan Health" or the "Company")to support the Company's strategic acquisition plan.

Under the agreement, Westmount Park will be responsible for assessing target companies for suitability, negotiating terms, and conducting due diligence.

A focused acquisitions strategy is an important aspect of Jack Nathan Health's aggressive growth, which also includes further organic growth through Walmart expansion and new stand-alone clinic opportunities. The Company's aim is to provide combined access to primary care physicians, specialists and lifestyle health care practitioners, nationally and internationally, thereby creating a holistic health care experience.

Romeo DiBattista, CEO and Chairman of Westmount Park Investments stated:

" Westmount Park is excited to have this opportunity to contribute to the execution of Jack Nathan Health's expansion giving patients accessible high quality health care services, both in-person and through connected technologies. Westmount Park is working synergistically with Jack Nathan's leadership team to complete targeted acquisitions with a defined value proposition for patients and shareholders alike."

About Westmount Park

Westmount Park is a modern family office built on a foundation of nearly 50-years of successfully owning, running, and investing in businesses across several industries. Westmount Park offers an evolution in family office structuring, while tapping into an expansive network of wealth including families of new Canadians. The company capitalizes on a strong management team and capable partners to provide a full spectrum of services to source, assess and execute on investment opportunities to enhance business value and returns. www.westmountpark.com

About Jack Nathan Health

Jack Nathan Medical Corp., operating as Jack Nathan Health®, is one of Canada's largest health care networks. Jack Nathan Health® is an innovative health care company that is improving access for millions of patients by co-locating physician and ancillary medical services conveniently located inside Walmart® stores.

Jack Nathan Health® provides an exceptional level of patient care, made possible through patient-centric physicians, a variety of medical services, technology and programs, designed to put patients first. Our mission is to provide everyone access to the finest quality retail medical centres, with both in-clinic physicians and digital telemedicine, so you and your loved ones can "Live Your Best Life".

Jack Nathan Health® was established in 2006 and continues to expand its international footprint, delivering exceptional, state-of-the-art, turn-key medical centres in 76 Walmart locations across Canada including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, as well as six locations in Mexico.

