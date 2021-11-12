Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Westlake Chemical Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.
Author:

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) - Get Westlake Chemical Corporation Report declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2975 per share for the third quarter of 2021. This dividend will be payable on December 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 23, 2021.

This is the 69th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from building products and infrastructure materials, to packaging and healthcare products, to automotive and consumer goods. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005871/en/