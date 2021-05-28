WestJet Statement On Canada's Border Measures Report

CALGARY, AB, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet welcomes the findings outlined by the Health Canada Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel in the Border Measures Report released today and thanks the panel for their efforts in bringing forward this report.

"Over the past 15 months, WestJet has been requesting science-based travel guidance and this report represents a responsible path forward," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "These findings are evidence-based recommendations that are proportionate and reduce risks. We ask that the government immediately prepare a safe restart plan based on this report and current global policies. With vaccinations ramping up, Canadians need to know they can travel once again."

Outlined in the report and demonstrated successfully by the Alberta Testing Pilot Program, YVR's Pre-Departure Testing Program and the McMaster Study, programs in which WestJet was an active participant, the relationship between testing and quarantine can safely evolve based on science, data and vaccination levels.

As vaccination rates continue to rise, we are optimistic that based off the report's recommendations, Canadians can look forward to the easement of onerous border measures. WestJet will continue to advocate for policy changes that support Canada's recovery and the restoration of more than 750,000 travel and tourism industry jobs.

WestJet remains committed to building back even stronger for the betterment of all Canadians. A healthy WestJet will help lead a stronger recovery, increasing competition and consumer choice while lowering the cost of travel for Canadians, all while safely anchoring Canada's vital air travel and tourism sectors.

About WestJet In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

