WestJet Becomes First National Carrier In Canada To Voluntarily Provide Refunds To Original Form Of Payment

Announcement marks a return to WestJet's pre-COVID-19 refunds CALGARY, AB, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group of Companies today announced it will begin providing refunds to original form of payment for those guests with flights cancelled by WestJet...

Announcement marks a return to WestJet's pre-COVID-19 refunds

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group of Companies today announced it will begin providing refunds to original form of payment for those guests with flights cancelled by WestJet and Swoop, from any time period, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, November 2, 2020, WestJet will systematically contact eligible guests, beginning with those with flights cancelled at the onset of the pandemic. The refund process is expected to take six to nine months to work through eligible requests. Further information is provided at the bottom of this release.

"We are an airline that has built its reputation on putting people first," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "We have heard loud and clear from the travelling public that in this COVID world they are looking for reassurance on two fronts: the safest possible travel environment; and refunds. We have been delivering on a safe environment through our Safety Above All program since the onset of the pandemic and as of Monday, November 2, we will proactively provide refunds to original form of payment to itineraries cancelled by WestJet and Swoop."

"It has been incredibly disheartening for anyone working here at one of Canada's most beloved brands not to be able to demonstrate that we have our guests at the heart of every decision," continued Mr. Sims. "Through the efforts of thousands of WestJetters, we are confident that we can now begin providing refunds proactively. We are the first national airline in Canada to do so."

Effective Monday, November 2, 2020 guests eligible for a refund to original form of payment will be proactively contacted by WestJet, beginning with those flights cancelled by the airline at the start of the pandemic. WestJet expects there will be an administrative backlog and asks for guests to wait to be contacted as we work through requests as quickly as possible.

A message from Ed's Sims to guests is available on westjet.com.

Additional Information:

Further information can be found on westjet.com/refund.

Eligible guests will be contacted by WestJet beginning Monday, November 2, 2020 .

. Eligible guests will be contacted in chronological order of cancellation, beginning with those flights cancelled in March 2020 at the outset of the pandemic.

at the outset of the pandemic. We ask guests to wait until they are contacted by WestJet in order to not overload the Contact Centre.

WestJet Vacations guests will continue to follow the process already established.

About WestJet Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/ Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

Recent recognition includes:

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership