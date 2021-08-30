CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse has fully cooperated with the joint federal and state grand jury investigation related to the abandonment of the VC Summer Project, that began in October 2017. Westinghouse has finalized two Cooperation Agreements with the United States Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina and the South Carolina Attorney General. The terms of the corresponding agreements confirm that both federal and state authorities have declined prosecution of Westinghouse.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com

Contact: Sheriece DickDirector, Strategic CommunicationsWestinghouse Electric CompanyTelephone: +1 571-489-1351Email: sheriece.dick@westinghouse.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westinghouse-statement-regarding-vc-summer-investigation-301365240.html

SOURCE Westinghouse Electric Company