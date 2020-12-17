Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo Unveils The Newest And Most Luxurious Glamping Accommodations In The Eastern United States

RIVER RANCH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo officially announced the opening of reservations for its newest luxury glamping accommodations - 10 Luxe Conestoga Wagons and 10 Luxury Glamping Tents. These premium offerings are the latest addition to the unique lodging experiences available at this secluded luxury glamping resort, located one-hour south of Orlando and two-hours north of Palm Beach County, Florida. Reservations begin online or by phone today, with availability starting on Friday, March 12, 2021.

The multimillion-dollar accommodation expansion project allows the resort to offer the next evolution in all-inclusive glamping experiences overlooking a vibrant stream where buffalo graze and stately Luxe Conestoga Wagons now sit. Each 495-square foot wagon features bespoke luxury décor and sleeps up to six guests providing the pinnacle of Florida luxury living in the middle of a 1,700-acre Old Florida dude ranch. The Wagons feature a king bed, twin bunk beds, a queen sleeper sofa, private en suite luxury bathroom, microwave, kitchenette sink, mini refrigerator, electrical outlets, heating and air conditioning, plus a private porch with patio furnishings. A stay in a Luxe Conestoga Wagon includes private VIP concierge services and all-inclusive and unlimited activities throughout the ranch, such as horseback riding, trap and skeet shooting, archery, airboat rides, VIP access to the Saturday night rodeo and much more. Each Wagon also comes with a complimentary six-person golf cart to explore the ranch in comfort and style. Rates for these luxurious new all-inclusive accommodations start at $759 for weeknights and $999 for weekends per night for a family of six.

Nestled in an exclusive and majestic oak hammock, the new 505-square-feet Luxury Glamping Tents feature an experience that elevates Glamping to an entirely new standard. The new Luxury Glamping Tents provide guests with enhanced luxury living space, in addition to a full en suite bathroom with walk-in shower along with a double-sink vanity, king bed, queen sleeper sofa, microwave, mini refrigerator, electrical outlets and heating and air conditioning. All Luxury Glamping Tents feature a complimentary golf cart for use while on property. The Luxury Glamping Tents also feature personal Glamping Concierge services, with rates beginning at $379 per night for weeknights and $459 per night for a family of four.

"After the overwhelming guest response for our award-winning Luxe Teepees and Glamping Tents, we wanted to elevate the level of luxury and service at this spacious and private luxury dude ranch resort," said David Siegel, Founder, President & CEO of Westgate Resorts. "We are thrilled to provide families with the next evolution in glamping luxury at the best dude ranch on this side of the Mississippi!"

Luxe Conestoga Wagons and Luxury Glamping Tents are just the latest accommodation addition at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, which also offers Glamping Tents, Luxe Teepees, RV and Tent Camping, Lodge Suites, Lodge Guest Rooms, Deluxe Lodge Suites, Premium Lodge Suites, Saddle Club Studio Cabins, Saddle Club Rail Cars, Lodge One-Bedroom Cottages, Saddle Club One-Bedroom Grand Cabins, Lodge Two-Bedroom Cottages and Saddle Club Two-Bedroom Cabins. For more information about Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, visit www.westgateriverranch.com.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with 7 Orlando hotels, and 24 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring more than 14,500 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Miami, Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; Mesa, Arizona; and Tunica, Mississippi. Most Westgate Resorts locations feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail and spa concepts, including Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit www.westgateresorts.com.

