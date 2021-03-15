Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa Announces Grand Opening Of $12 Million Pirate-Themed Water Park

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa officially announced the grand opening of its fourth and newest state-of-the-art aquatic resort amenity, Treasure Cove Water Park. The 161,000-gallon, pirate-themed water park features 60 feet of dualling water slides, a 575-foot lazy river, 258-foot wave pool, a pirate-themed splash pad, aquatic jungle gym, tiki bar and much more. Treasure Cove opens to Westgate Lakes guests on Monday, March 15.

The park features two, 30-foot-high dual slides - the Pool Slider and AquaTube - which take guests through a kaleidoscope of bursting color and light to unveil the winding drops and dives. Treasure Cove also features a refreshing wave pool and 575-foot lazy river, along with an AquaPlay unit with four water slides, aquatic jungle gym and splash pad.

" Treasure Cove Water Park is the latest multimillion-dollar development project our company has embarked on within the past year," said David Siegel, Founder, President & CEO of Westgate Resorts. "We have spent close to $130 million to continue the evolution of our resorts and enhance the guest experiences knowing that our owners and guests will be incredibly excited to see each of their resorts completely transformed as they return to their vacation home away from home."

Westgate Lakes guests can also choose to relax on land at the 35,000-square foot sun deck, complete with 600 well-spaced lounge chairs and protected with high quality sun sails to provide ample shade and deck seating with tables and four private cabanas available for guests to rent.

Treasure Cove is home to two full-service restaurants serving delicious meals and drinks, ensuring every guest is satisfied after a fun day in the Florida sunshine. Located in the middle of the lazy river, Westgate's second Rikki Tiki Tavern location prepares poolside favorites with a Hawaiian-inspired menu consisting of sandwiches, salads and classic tiki cocktails. Rikki Tikki Tavern's sister restaurant sits 600 feet over the Atlantic Ocean on the Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier, continuing the theme of this "restaurant over water." The Buccaneer Galley Snack Bar serves-up classic, American-style specialty burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches.

Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa also announced the grand opening of 400 villas, all of which have been completely renovated and overlook the new water park. For more information about Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa, visit www.wglakes.com

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTSWestgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with 7 Orlando hotels, and 26 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring more than 14,500 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Miami, Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; Mesa, Arizona; and Tunica, Mississippi. Most Westgate Resorts locations feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail and spa concepts, including Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit www.westgateresorts.com .

