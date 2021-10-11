Westfall Commercial Furniture & Shaw Industries Renew Leases At FourFortyFour Tower In Downtown Los Angeles Owned By Coretrust Capital Partners

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading commercial interiors firm Westfall Commercial Furniture and global flooring provider Shaw Industries have renewed their leases at FourFortyFour South Flower Street in downtown Los Angeles owned by Coretrust Capital Partners. Westfall signed a six-year lease for 6,670 square feet on the 43 rd floor, expanding its space by 2,200 square feet. Shaw Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, has exchanged its previous sublease for a direct lease of 4,700 square feet on the 3 rd floor in space that overlooks the recently renovated outdoor Bridge Terrace along Flower Street. The Shaw space is home to a showroom for the company's Shaw Contract brand, which serves the commercial design, construction, and real estate industry.

"Four FortyFour has been a terrific location for us to grow our business, leading us to expand our space for the future and build an entirely new state-of-the-art showroom," said Tyler Westfall, Owner & Vice President-Sales of Westfall Commercial Furniture. "Our commitment to the building is even stronger because we know it is the safest and healthiest workplace in the city, if not the country, for our staff, our customers and our furniture partners. The investment made to health and wellness by Coretrust, the building owner, has deeply impressed all of us at Westfall."

"We decided to become fulltime tenants at Four FortyFour due to the excellent customer service of the Coretrust staff, the great amenities, and the building owner's commitment to people and the planet that aligns with our values and ambitions," said Jeff West, vice president of marketing and product development at Shaw Contract. "We are particularly pleased to have a new open air garden patio adjacent to our office, giving us a true Los Angeles outdoor space where our associates and customers can enjoy sunshine and fresh air."

"We are pleased that these preeminent firms have renewed and expanded their space with us," said Thomas S. Ricci, Managing Principal and a co-founder of Coretrust. "Westfall and Shaw are two of the fine interiors, architecture, engineering and commercial services firms that now occupy about 100,000 square feet at Four FortyFour, transforming the tower into a downtown design hub," Ricci added. "These firms showcase our building to thousands of top business and professional visitors each year."

Westfall is well known as one of the leading contract furniture dealers, providing comprehensive furnishing solutions for companies in a wide array of industries. A family-owned business established in Los Angeles more than 40 years ago, Westfall partners with over 100 furniture manufacturers and prides itself on collaboration with clients of all sizes to meet their goals.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is one of the largest global suppliers of flooring for commercial and residential markets with approximately $6 billion in annual revenue and more than 20,000 associates worldwide. Its Shaw Contract brand serves the commercial market - making flooring that delivers a purposeful blend of design, materiality, sustainability and performance.

Four FortyFour is the first office tower globally to earn the Tier 2 UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for its indoor air and water quality. In addition, it recently earned two more important wellness certifications recognizing Coretrust's health-related technologies and operating processes that prioritize building occupants' safety and wellness. These major awards are: GBAC STAR™accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, a division of ISSA; and the WELL Building Health and Safety certification. The iconic tower also holds LEED GOLD certification by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The wide range of anti-COVID and other bio-contaminant technologies that Coretrust has brought into FourFortyFour have earned it these awards. Central to the indoor air quality is Biowall MAX Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Ultraviolet in-duct air purification systems by Sanuvox Technologies. Supporting this system are upgraded MERV-14 rated air filters that further filter the air as it is distributed throughout the building. In addition, Coretrust is the first Los Angeles landlord to provide continuous elevator air purification through bi-polar ionization generators atop each cab.

Coretrust has added secured touchless destination dispatch controls to completely modernized Otis elevators that allow tenants to use security cards to call cars without touching buttons. Among other important changes to minimize touchpoints, Coretrust has installed automatic doors, touchless parking garage entry, touchless security access for visitors, and touchless restroom fixtures.

A major Coretrust innovation is hacking the building's curtain wall to create a 1,000-square-foot loggia terrace that brings fresh air and sunlight into the 22,500-square-foot Workplace Innovation Lab on the sixth floor. Potential tenants are exploring similar indoor terraces on other floors, according to Ricci.

Four FortyFour has a wide range of on-site amenities such as the 12,000-square-foot Gallery Conference and Event Center, Equinox, Starbucks, Mendocino Farms, OmNom Organics, Citi bank branch, Uptown Drugs, Trims and Trends Hair Salon, abundant on-site parking, EV-charging stations and a carwash. Its Distributed Antenna System extends from the lowest level of the parking garage to the roof. It provides highly reliable and robust cellular and Internet service throughout and positions the property to take full advantage of 5G as its deployment ramps up.

About Coretrust Capital PartnersCoretrust Capital Partners, LLC ("Coretrust") is a Los Angeles-based private real estate operating company formed in 2014 by three original partners of Thomas Properties Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPGI). Coretrust, a Registered Investment Advisor, provides fiduciary investment management services to institutional clients in both co-investment and separate account vehicles targeting opportunistic, value-add, core plus and core strategies in the office sector. Coretrust targets acquisitions in major urban centers located in the West Coast, Southwest and the Mid-Atlantic regions. For more information visit www.coretrustcapital.com

Contact: Barbara Casey 310.990-0750

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westfall-commercial-furniture--shaw-industries-renew-leases-at-fourfortyfour-tower-in-downtown-los-angeles-owned-by-coretrust-capital-partners-301397192.html

SOURCE Coretrust Capital Partners