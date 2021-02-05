Western Union To Present At The Goldman Sachs Technology And Internet Conference On February 11th

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

The Western Union Company (WU) - Get Report, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The presentation will begin at 3:40 p.m. Eastern time and will include comments from Raj Agrawal, CFO.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from https://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for approximately one month.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (WU) - Get Report is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The Company's omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of September 30, 2020, the Western Union network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, the fastest-growing channel in 2019, is available in over 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money worldwide. Western Union moves money for better with our global reach, connecting family, friends, and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

