Western Sierra Resource Corporation Retains International Monetary For Investor Awareness And Other Strategic Services

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Sierra Resource Corporation (OTC: "WSRC"), The Company has demonstrated its commitment to the continuing investment of time, energy, and financial resources necessary to become a broad-based natural resource company with high value and high-income generating assets including water, agriculture, real estate development, precious metals, helium, and energy production/conservation technologies to the benefit of its shareholders. In keeping with that commitment, WSRC www.westernsierraresource.com, today announced that it has entered into a formal agreement with International Monetary, www.intlmonetary.com, a merchant bank based in Newport Beach, CA, who will assist WSRC with developing and managing a comprehensive investor awareness program and also identifying strategic partnerships and source capital for additional expansion.

WSRC's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Johnson stated, "With momentum building simultaneously in multiple natural resource-focused endeavors, the Company welcomes the expertise International Monetary is able to lend in providing clarity to the market; communicating opportunity to prospective capital sources and strategic partners; and generally assisting to orchestrate efficient system implementation and corresponding capital formation necessary to meet the Company's objectives. We are pleased to have signed an agreement with International Monetary and believe that their experience and support will be pivotal in establishing a prudent and financially sustainable expansion of existing projects, and in cultivating new relationships and profitable opportunity."

International Monetary's Managing Director, Mr. Blaine Riley added, "From the moment our team reviewed WSRC's capabilities, we immediately recognized the enormous potential for this company and wanted to be part of what I expect will be one of the most talked about emerging growth stories. On the investor relations side, we will direct a series of initiatives to enhance shareholder value and ensure liquidity, and through our investment banking and strategic advisory arm, we will also advise the company on matters such as capital resources, structured financing, mergers and acquisitions, and advise the company's management on other strategic decisions."

About Western Sierra Resource Corporation: Founded in 1907, Western Sierra Resource Corporation (OTC: WSRC) has a 114-year history as a gold and silver mining company with projects in Arizona, Nevada, California, and Mexico. WSRC currently owns six precious metal reserves in Arizona. In 2014 the Company broadened its vision to include other natural (and renewable) resources with its acquisition of $40+ million in appraised water rights and associated infrastructure assets in Colorado suitable for myriad "beneficial use" projects. These projects include, but are not limited to, vertically integrated agricultural (industrial hemp) production; manufacture of hemp-based construction materials; construction of affordable housing; and development of "green" energy and energy conservation technologies. In collaboration with Global Hemp Group Inc. --- $6.4 million in land and related assets (collectively 875 acres) have either been acquired or are under definitive ("hard") contract pending development approvals. Development plans have been submitted by the Company's engineers and planners to that purpose.

Consistent with its historical focus, and in response to the recent upward pressure on gold values as a hedge against global economic uncertainty and resulting devaluation of currencies, the Company in June 2021 also acquired a 70% Stake in Silver State Mining Group (SSMG) and its mineral rich Sage Hen reserve which includes commercially recoverable Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd), and Rhodium (Rh). The Company, in concert with Silver State Mining Group, is currently working to establish a $10 million, 100 ton per day processing facility which will utilize SSMG's proprietary enhanced microscopic recovery technology for direct development of the Sage Hen site.

About International Monetary: Founded in 1997, IM recognized a need to provide investment banking services with the speed and precision that is required in the new internet and technology economy. IM focuses on turnaround situations and rapidly growing small companies, specializing in debt/equity financing of under $1 billion. IM is led by a team of Managing Directors that offer a number of strategic advisory services, including: sourcing capital sources, M&A consultation, int'l licensing/commercialization, product/service distribution, advertising and marketing, and shareholder enhancement services. To learn more about IM, go to: www.intlmonetary.com

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new service lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Western Sierra Resource Corporation westernsierraresource.com Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn@WSRCorp

International Monetary - Blaine Riley - br@intlmonetary.com - 949-200-4601