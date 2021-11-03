Western Sierra Resource Corporation Provides Updates For MPG Breakthrough Technologies With Vast Stand - Alone Market Opportunity As Well As Direct Application To The Company's Other Natural Resource And Conservation Projects

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WESTERN SIERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ( OTC: WSRC) is pleased to provide an update for 3 of the Company's Mystere Power Group (MPG) team breakthrough technologies. These technological innovations, while each independently receiving broad acclaim in peer-reviewed analysis, also have direct application to the Company's other Natural Resource projects—in particular, to the collaborative HAIZ project with Global Hemp Group Inc (GHG).

MPG Technology: MPG's team continues adapting, refining, and patenting a number of disruptive power generation and conservation technologies. Potentially lucrative contracts on the near horizon speak to the marketability of these innovations as refinements continue at a well-equipped and staffed innovation lab located at Dixie State University in St George, Utah. The following are examples of three launch systems in which MPG principals have proprietary rights that are the subject of patents, trademarks, and copyright.

1. HVAC and HVAC Retro-Fit:

A patent pending suite of three retrofit elements applies to both new and retrofit systems. This unique combination of heating and cooling technologies provides up to 50% increased power efficiency (lower electrical power cost) in new systems and 40% increased retro-fit efficiency in systems 5-years of age and older. This retrofit now includes a proprietary mixed alloy screen that kills airborne viral-bacteria-mold and provides 24-7 odor control. This sanitization HVAC add-on eliminates the need for sanitization chemicals and associated labor. A 2 nd provisional patent will be filed to incorporate this air sanitization add-on that will be a standard component of the MPG HVAC retrofit package.

This package of heating, cooling, and non-chemical air purification innovations will be implemented features of initial structures (48,000 sf) including processing and manufacturing facilities designed for phase I of the Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) Industrial Complex. This complex is currently under review by the City of Hayden for development approval. Likewise, this system will also be scaled for residential use and incorporated into the construction of each affordable home as part of the 166-acre GHG/WSRC residential community also in planning for Hayden, Colorado near Steamboat Springs. .

2. Multi-fuel, Advanced Design Steam Engine:

This is a patent pending, peer reviewed, computer modelled, new design steam engine. It is a viable alternative to both stationary, and transportation diesel engines and fuels. The distinguishing elements include:

Torque: The design has up to five times the torque per unit of displacement, compared to its diesel counterpart.

Enhanced Efficiency: The peer review states that the design delivers maximum crank leverage at piston top dead center (TDC) adding at least 15% points to the mechanical efficiency. All known crank-piston engine design geometries typically have minimal crank leverage at TDC, the point in the power cycle where the maximum potential engine power is available.

Low Complexity: Only 3 moving parts per modular cylinder, with 5 power sizes per tooling set by ganging multiple cylinder-crank modules.

Rotary valve: The addition of the rotary valve array eliminates an estimated 80% of the parasitic power needed to operate a traditional valve train.

Steam Generator: The associated steam generator runs on as many as ten gas/liquid/powdered biofuels and is hydrogen ready. The steam reactor has a 10-second start time making it suitable for mobility powertrain applications. This modular engine has just 3-moving parts/cylinder.

This equipment will be utilized to power auxiliary water pumps to deliver water from the Company's existing deep wells, through 8 miles of the Company's existing 4" and 8" underground pipe to maintain Company owned lake storage, and to expand delivery through new infrastructure for irrigation of hundreds, and eventually thousands, of acres of industrial hemp cultivation.

3. The Mystere Thermal-electric Battery:

A provisional patent has been prepared and will be filed November 4 th. Applications are off-grid power storage for solar PV, wind power and geothermal energy. The system will be a candidate for distributed grid power storage. Features include:

Storage Media: Sand

Containment: Concrete pipe

Operating temperature: 800F

Module sizes: from 500 kWh up to 20 megawatt modules of electrical output and or equivalent process heat

Assessed Cost: At 5-megawatts the projected cost is $90.00 /kilowatt Hour

Life: 50-year life with new generation heat exchanger design

Summary of MPG Technologies with HAIZ Applications: 1) MPG HVAC systems will demonstrate conservation of electrical power while providing increased heating, cooling, and effective air purification capacity for commercial, industrial and residential structures at the HAIZ; 2) Off-grid Power generation from powdered bio-fuel processed from hemp waste via the Mystere steam engine and generator will irrigate crops; 3) Supplemental power generation from solar PV with off-grid power storage for the HAIZ will provide stored power for manufacture of hemp-based products, power common area elements at the 166- acre affordable housing development, and supply power for agricultural operations at the contiguous 664-acre industrial hemp cultivation site. The HAIZ facilities will provide a showcase opportunity for the MPG HVAC, power generation, and thermal-electrical storage technologies.

About Western Sierra Resource Corporation:

Founded in 1907, Western Sierra Resource Corporation (a Utah corporation), has 114-year history as gold and silver mining company with projects in Arizona, Nevada, California, and Mexico. WSRC currently owns six precious metal reserves in Arizona. In 2014 the Company broadened its vision to include natural (and renewable) resources with its acquisition of water rights and associated infrastructure assets in Colorado for purposes of irrigating and cultivating industrial hemp; processing hemp for manufacture of various building products; and for construction of affordable homes utilizing hemp-based materials—among other beneficial uses. Commercial, Industrial, and Agricultural land for these purposes has been recently acquired (closed as of 06.15.21) at a price of $1,400,000, with an additional 830 acres of agricultural and residential land also under non-refundable "hard" earnest money purchase contract. WSRC's intent is to become a broad-based resource company with high value and high-income generating assets including precious metals, real estate, water, agriculture, helium, and "green" technologies.

WSRC is not a subsidiary of any other company. WSRC and Global Hemp Group Inc. (GHG) have formed an association through a swap of Preferred Stock to utilize WSRC's $40+ million in Water and Infrastructure Assets and GHG's extensive experience with industrial hemp (and financial resources) in a collaborative effort to develop a Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone ("HAIZ") in Northwest Colorado.

