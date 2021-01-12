Western Reserve Academy Announces $50,000 In Special Scholarship Funds For Ohio's Top Student

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Reserve Academy (WRA) will award the Ohio Pioneer Merit Scholarship to the state's top students applying for admission. WRA, a co-ed boarding and day school in Hudson, OH, is Ohio's #1 ranked high school for boarding and STEM, and ranks in the top 3 percent of private schools nationally.

The Pioneer Merit Scholarship is $50,000 for boarding applicants. WRA awards more than $8 million in scholarships and financial aid to a diverse student population of 400, which encompasses 25 states and 24 countries.

Every applicant from Ohio is eligible for the Pioneer Merit Scholarship. The winner is selected based on academic performance and accomplishments, contributions to their school/clubs/communities, strong character and leadership skills. All Ohio students who complete their application for admission by the Boarding Student application deadline of February 12, 2021, will be considered.

WRA has remained active and open during the challenging times of COVID, based on stringent safety protocols and close collaboration with state officials and health professionals. The school's focus on joy and relevance has created an environment and curriculum unique among schools and captured in this surprising, short song starring its students . Earlier this year some of the school's creative efforts were spotlighted on John Krasinski's popular "Some Good News" program.

For more information on how to apply for the Pioneer Merit Scholarship, visit WRA.net. A virtual open house for new applicants, which further describes the scholarship, will be held on January 18 at 1pm, with registration also available at WRA.net.

Founded in 1826, Western Reserve Academy is a boarding and day school for grades 9-12 located in Hudson, Ohio. WRA is consistently ranked one of the top private high schools in the country with 100% of graduates attending some of the most selective four-year colleges and universities in the world. Architectural Digest named WRA the most beautiful private school in Ohio.

