Western Midstream To Participate In Wells Fargo Midstream And Utilities Symposium And Capital One Securities Energy Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) - Get Report announced that Michael Ure, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at the Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. A replay will be posted on Western Midstream's website at www.westernmidstream.com when available after the event. On December 9, 2020, Michael Ure will take part in one-on-one sessions at the Capital One Securities 15th Annual Energy Conference.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAMWestern Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

