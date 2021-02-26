Western Midstream To Participate In Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, And J.P. Morgan Conferences

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) - Get Report announced that Michael Ure, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at the Credit Suisse 26 th Annual Energy Summit, on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. EST. A live webcast and replay will be available on Western Midstream's website at www.westernmidstream.com.

On March 2, 2021, Craig Collins, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Charles Griffie, Senior Vice President, Operations and Engineering, will take part in one-on-one sessions at the Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference.

On March 3, 2021, Scott Peterson, Vice President and Treasurer, will participate in one-on-one sessions at the J.P. Morgan 26 th Annual Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference.

To provide additional insight related to fourth-quarter results, an interview with Michael Ure will be posted on Western Midstream's website at www.westernmidstream.com after-market close Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAMWestern Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

