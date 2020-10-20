Western Midstream Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Distribution And Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) - Get Report ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.311 per unit for the third quarter of 2020. WES's third-quarter 2020 distribution is payable November 13, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business October 30, 2020.

The Partnership plans to report its third-quarter 2020 results after market close Monday, November 9, 2020. Management will host a conference call Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. CST ( 2 p.m. EST) to discuss WES's quarterly results. The full text of the release announcing the results will be available on the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com.

Third-Quarter 2020 Results Tuesday, November 10, 2020 1 p.m. CST ( 2 p.m. EST) Dial-in number: 877-883-0383 International dial-in number: 412-902-6506 Participant access code: 7476557

To participate in WES's scheduled third-quarter earnings call, refer to the above-listed dial-in number and participant access code. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call also will be available on the website for two weeks following the call.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, NGLs, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

Note regarding Non-United States Investors: This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of Western Midstream Partners, LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Western Midstream Partners, LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Kristen Shults Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications Kristen.Shults@westernmidstream.com 832.636.6000

Abby Dempsey Investor Relations Supervisor Abby.Dempsey@westernmidstream.com 832.636.6000

