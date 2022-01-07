Western Midstream Announces Participation In UBS Conference

Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that on January 11 and January 12, 2022, Craig Collins, WES's Chief Operating Officer, and Kristen Shults, WES's Senior Vice President, Finance and Communications,...

Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) - Get Western Midstream Partners, LP Report ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that on January 11 and January 12, 2022, Craig Collins, WES's Chief Operating Officer, and Kristen Shults, WES's Senior Vice President, Finance and Communications, will participate in one-on-one sessions at the UBS Winter Infrastructure and Energy Conference.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, NGLs, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005337/en/