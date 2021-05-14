Western Midstream Announces First-Quarter Post-Earnings Interview With CEO, Michael Ure

HOUSTON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) - Get Report announced that after market-close on Monday, May 17, 2021, it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer, to provide additional insight related to first-quarter results.

On May 19, 2021, and May 20, 2021, Michael Ure and Craig Collins, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in one-on-one sessions at the 2021 Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference.

On May 25, 2021, Craig Collins will participate in one-on-one sessions at the UBS Global Oil and Gas Virtual Conference.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Kristen S. ShultsSenior Vice President, Finance and Communications Kristen.Shults@westernmidstream.com 832.636.6000

Abby DempseyInvestor Relations Supervisor Abby.Dempsey@westernmidstream.com 832.636.6000

