Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date Of Second Quarter 2021 Results And Conference Call Details

TSX: WEF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") second quarter 2021 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Western will host its second quarter 2021 analyst conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PDT ( 12:00 p.m. EDT).

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 results followed by a question and answer session with the analyst community.

To join the conference call, dial: Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-952-5114 From Toronto: 416-340-2217 Passcode: 3014410#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial: Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053 From Toronto: 905-694-9451 Passcode: 9352044#

The instant replay will be available until September 6, 2021 at 8:59 p.m. PDT ( 11:59 p.m. EDT).

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

