Western Financial Group Named Alberta Top 70 Employer For 2021

Commitment to employee wellness and enhanced innovations sets the organization apart

HIGH RIVER, AB, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Financial Group (Western) has been named an Alberta Top 70 Employer for 2021.

For a second consecutive year, Western has been recognized for putting people first, key innovation, social connection, and employee wellness. Additionally, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other key initiatives that improve employee experience at work and home were top of the list.

"Being recognized as an Alberta Top 70 Employer for 2021 is a big moment for our organization. We are focused on building and sustaining an engaged workforce and our relentless commitment to creating an attractive and competitive workplace has shown to be successful." says Lisa Osachoff, Chief People and Culture Officer at Western.

"Our people share a sense of responsibility to building a workplace that benefits everyone on our diverse team, and to making our communities better through our Western Financial Group Communities Foundation."

Western Financial Group's President & CEO, Kenny Nicholls, echoes these sentiments.

"This award was made possible by the collective dedication of our people," says Nicholls. "We have a shared sense of responsibility to each other and to our communities. Being recognized as an Alberta Top Employer shows that we are on the right track.

"Acknowledging the link between people practices and business results is what places Western among the best."

Here are just some of the reasons why Westernwas selected as one of Alberta's Top Employers 2021:

Western Financial Group encourages teleworking and empowers employees to do so

Western Financial Group offers a competitive and robust employee benefits plan focused on employee wellness

Western Financial Group employees share in the company's successes through a share purchase plan and support long-term savings through matching RSP contributions

Western Financial Group encourages employees to become recruiters to the firm through generous new employee referral bonuses, from $500 to $3,000

to Western Financial Group starts new employees with three weeks of paid vacation, and employees also receive five paid personal days off each year

Employers were evaluated on physical workplace, atmosphere and social activities, health/financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.

Find out more about Western's recognition as an Alberta Top 70 Employer.

For more information and career opportunities at Western, please visit the Western Financial Group LinkedIn page.

About Western Financial GroupWestern is a diversified insurance services company that has been caring for the insurance needs of over one million Canadians for more than 100 years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western provides personal, business and life insurance services through 178 communities , affiliates, and online, with a skilled and growing team that provides the right protection for all Canadians.

Western is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

About the AwardWhile the award was received in Alberta, our success was made possible based on our head office location because of all our employee's valuable contributions. This regional award recognizes 70 organizations in the province as part of an annual competition led by editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers, which acknowledges those companies leading their industries by offering exceptional places to work; only a handful of financial service organizations make the list each year!

Judging CriteriaThe eight criteria used for judging the Alberta competition is the same as at the national level: (1) physical workplace; (2) work atmosphere and social; (3) health, financial and family benefits; (4) vacation and time off; (5) employee communications; (6) performance management; (7) training and skills development; and (7) community involvement.

