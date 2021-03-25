Westchester, A Chubb Company, Names Dave Roberts Head Of Westchester Small Business

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westchester, Chubb's wholesale excess and surplus insurance business, has appointed Dave Roberts Senior Vice President, Westchester Small Business. Westchester Small Business serves the risk management needs of diverse small businesses requiring a broad spectrum of insurance coverages. In this capacity, Mr. Roberts will have oversight of product and business development, underwriting operations, and profit and loss performance, and will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies that help drive overall profitability and growth.

Mr. Roberts succeeds David Charlton, who has announced his retirement. Mr. Roberts will report to David Lupica, Chief Operating and Distribution Management Officer, Westchester. He will be based in Malvern, Pa.

"Dave's background makes him an ideal fit for this role," said Mr. Lupica. "As a key contributor to the development of our small business platform, he has a keen understanding of the needs of our small business clients and distribution partners. I look forward to working with him to further expand our presence and offerings throughout the marketplace."

Mr. Roberts brings close to two decades of industry experience, having held several regional and national leadership roles prior to joining Westchester in 2014. Before this most recent appointment, he served as Senior Vice President, Small Business Underwriting. Mr. Roberts earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from the Pennsylvania State University. He holds CPCU and RPLU industry designations.

About WestchesterWestchester is one of the largest and most diverse excess and surplus lines commercial property and casualty insurance underwriters in the United States. Focused on the wholesale distribution channel, Westchester provides innovative specialty products for property, specialty casualty, environmental, professional risk, inland marine, product recall, small business, binding and programs. The business is further distinguished by exceptional financial strength, underwriting excellence and superior claims handling expertise. Westchester is a Chubb company. Additional information on Westchester can be found at www.westchester.com.

About ChubbChubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (CB) - Get Report and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

