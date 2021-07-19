Westbase Group Acquires Equity Share In Wireless Coverage, Bringing The Most Efficient And Reliable Network Planning To Its Customers

CALDICOT, Wales, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westbase Group, specialist in last mile connectivity, has acquired a 51% share of Wireless Coverage Ltd, the company behind advanced wireless modelling system, WISDM.

CALDICOT, Wales, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westbase Group, specialist in last mile connectivity, has acquired a 51% share of Wireless Coverage Ltd, the company behind advanced wireless modelling system, WISDM. The investment brings next generation wireless network planning to the Group's solution range and customers.

Wireless Coverage's ground-breaking WISDM platform supports fixed wireless access (FWA) and 5G network modelling. WISDM uses state-of-the-art hardware and software methods to break performance boundaries encountered by traditional planning tools, enabling real-time, high definition visualisation of radio access networks. Network providers and operators can therefore plan the exact right equipment in the exact right location to meet their coverage objectives first time. Ultimately, this delivers the most efficient and reliable networks possible, while enabling speedy planning changes when alterations have to be made.

"Wireless Coverage provide network operators with a tool set that takes away the guesswork that can be involved in planning wireless networks," said Sacha Kakad, Managing Director of the Westbase Group, "Bringing the WISDM platform and the team's expertise into Group expands our wireless services portfolio. For our Fixed Wireless Access and 5G partners we can now support their entire project lifecycle, from class-leading network planning and design, to delivering hardware and ongoing network support."

Westbase Group's investment in Wireless Coverage will be used to extend WISDM's development, driving its technology-led performance advantage further. It also opens new commercial opportunities:

"With the reach of the Westbase Group we can bring WISDM to Mobile Network Operators and enterprise private cellular projects anywhere in the world. Our software unlocks so many opportunities for these businesses, especially when coupled with the wider Group products and services. We are incredibly excited to take a leading role in this," said David Burns, Managing Director of Wireless Coverage and Chairman of the UK Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (UKWISPA).

Already in use with prominent network organisations such as Quickline, Voneus and Wildanet, the WISDM platform is market tested and trusted:

"Quickline's high-performance 5G and FWA network which runs from coast to coast across the north of England needs rapid planning and deployment. WISDM has become essential to us delivering real-time network design, allowing us to expand our networks as quickly as our customers demand. Wireless Coverage becoming a part of the Westbase Group is great news. We can now source all of our network requirements through a single relationship with partners who we've worked with separately for some time," said Steve Jagger. Founder of Quickline Communications.

"Wireless Coverage is a great fit for the Westbase Group, and the benefit of this to customers on both sides is clear. Wireless Coverage's focus on excellence and customer support resonates with that of the Group and its existing companies," finished Kakad.

About Westbase Group

The Westbase Group brings together leaders in the wireless distributed networking and IoT arena. With experience spanning several decades, and a focus on the latest and best networking, the Westbase Group is dedicated to leveraging disruptive tech for our customers to get the very most out of their networks.

In addition to Wireless Coverage, companies in the Westbase Group include Westbase.io, the leading 4G/5G, IoT and AR glasses distributor, MS Distribution UK, experts in fixed wireless networking, and Control who specialise in cellular Motorsport telemetry.

Find out more: https://www.westbasegroup.com/

About Wireless Coverage

Wireless Coverage was formed following over two years of intense research and development into wireless propagation and the role of GPU-accelerated computing. This resulted in the development of their next generation modelling system.

WISDM is the industry's fastest and most accurate coverage modelling system, capable of visualising networks or changes to a network in real time. The ground-breaking technology, developed in the UK, allows more accuracy, richer detail and faster performance than ever before. This results in the most reliable and efficient networks that delivers the best performance, speeds and resilience at the lowest cost.

Find out more: https://www.wirelesscoverage.com/

