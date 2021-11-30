West Virginia American Water Completes Acquisition Of Page-Kincaid Public Service District Water System

West Virginia American Water announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Page-Kincaid Public Service District's water distribution system. The company now owns and operates the system as part of its New River system.

West Virginia American Water began supplying water to Page-Kincaid Public Service District residents in December 2020, despite many additional steps needed to close the sale of the system. Although residents have been receiving quality water from West Virginia American Water, the system has continued to be maintained by Paige-Kincaid Public Service District over the past year. With the close of today's sale, Page-Kincaid residents will now become full customers of West Virginia American Water.

"We are very pleased to finally close this sale for the residents of Page-Kincaid, and we look forward to providing safe, reliable water service to this area for many years to come," said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. "West Virginia American Water has established an interconnection between the company's water lines in Fayette County and the district's water system and has already invested more than $7 million in the Page-Kincaid water distribution system. We will continue to make needed investments in the system to reduce leakage, improve water quality, and provide more reliable service."

Page-Kincaid Public Service District, which served approximately 650 customers in Fayette County, had struggled to maintain adequate service to its customers. In recent years, many residents had expressed their desire for a sale to West Virginia American Water due to extremely poor water quality and unreliable service. Additionally, the District no longer had the means to continue maintenance and infrastructure upgrades on its water treatment plant and distribution system.

Effective today, the average Page-Kincaid residential customer using 3,000 gallons will receive a water bill of $52.36 per month. Qualified customers may be eligible for a discounted rate through the company's Special Reduced Rate program. Customers in need of financial assistance are encouraged to learn more on the company's website or call customer service at 1-800-685-8660.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people.

