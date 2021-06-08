West Shore Home Opens New Corporate Headquarters In Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home, a leading technology-enabled home improvement company, officially opened its new corporate headquarters in Mechanicsburg, Pa. The new building is a cornerstone of the company's continued growth nationwide.

Founded in 2006 as a locally based home improvement company, it now operates in 12 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

"This company was founded on the core principle of providing honest, reliable and quality service to our customers. What started as a small, one office shop has expanded to the national level, with continued growth plans throughout the U.S.," said B.J. Werzyn, President, CEO and Founder, West Shore Home. "Opening our new headquarters is the next step in becoming the most admired home improvement brand in the nation."

The open design concept, 56,184 square foot building has room for over 560 employees. The modern space features light industrial architecture and includes an employee training center, private breakout rooms and a podcast studio. Employees can enjoy the complimentary coffee bar, as well as the bright kitchen and lunchroom area. An in-house coffee café featuring a barista for employees is coming by July 2021. For new moms, there are two private nursing suites including refrigerators.

The building contains multiple environmental safety features to ensure the health and wellness of employees and visitors. This includes bipolar ionization in the HVAC system to help destroy viruses and bacteria in the air. Antimicrobial door hardware throughout the building inhibits the growth of microorganisms, and touchless technology for lighting and restroom facilities reduces the spread of germs on shared surfaces.

West Shore Home specializes in window, door, and bath remodeling and replacement, with most projects completed in just one day. With a goal of Bringing Happiness to Every Home, its proven customer-focused business model is propelling West Shore Home's growth. Its ability to provide fast, seamless business integrations is changing perceptions in the industry.

About West Shore Home

