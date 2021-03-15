West Shore Home, LLC Closes 6th Acquisition, Expanding Footprint To Maryland

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home, a leading technology-enabled home improvement company, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Maryland-based home remodeling company, Herl's Bath and Home Solutions...

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home, a leading technology-enabled home improvement company, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Maryland-based home remodeling company, Herl's Bath and Home Solutions Inc.

This is West Shore Home's sixth acquisition in the past two years. The company also currently operates offices in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Texas across over 20 operational locations.

"For years, we have had a great working relationship with Herl's Bath and Home Solutions. Adding their incredible staff to our team provides us a dynamic entrance into both the Baltimore and Delmarva markets," said B.J. Werzyn, President, CEO, and Founder of West Shore Home. "We are excited to continue bringing efficient, reliable, and convenient home remodeling solutions to the people of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia."

Having now completed a half-dozen acquisitions, West Shore Home is changing perceptions in the industry with its ability to provide fast, seamless business integrations. "Our focus is on making this a smooth, comfortable process for the seller. We believe we can add tremendous value to their operation and bring fresh, exciting opportunities to their employees. That belief drives our goal of producing a win-win solution for both parties," said Andrea Hayden, Director of Mergers and Acquisitions for West Shore Home. "We always strive to make the process a smooth, positive experience for the seller and its employees."

Through this acquisition, West Shore Home expands its ranking as the largest bathroom remodeler in the nation and continues to develop its standing as America's most admired home improvement brand.

About West Shore Home West Shore Home, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is a leading technology-enabled home improvement with continued national expansion plans. Since its founding in 2006, West Shore Home's mission has been to provide the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market. West Shore has rapidly established itself as an industry leader driven by its use of technology to simplify the remodeling process and a customer first mindset. For additional information about West Shore Home visit www.westshorehome.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-shore-home-llc-closes-6th-acquisition-expanding-footprint-to-maryland-301247483.html

SOURCE West Shore Home