West Coast Royalty Malaynah Drops New Single "Ain't It Funny" (Explicit)

Uprising rap & hip-hop star Malaynah has has embarked on a new journey with the release of her first single in 2021, "Ain't it Funny". The new single is being releases entirely independent through her own label, Eleven:11 Records, and will be the first of many this year, as she plans on dropping a new track every month, and looks to release her 2nd EP this spring.

With her new song, we begin to question the influence that internet personalities and new age rap artists have on young listeners while being hit with truthfully sobering lyrics, humbling even the most popular creators and releasing listeners from idolizing mind-numbing content.

"The reason I named the song "Ain 't it Funny" is because I felt like it was time to address the elephant in the room and express how ridiculous it is that we 've normalized nonsensical music," said Malaynah.

Malaynah has been on a constant rise since going viral with her freestyle, rapping over Cardi B's "Money", when Cardi B herself reposted, racking up over 12 million views. Catching the eye of Bay Area distribution company and record label, Empire, Malaynah released her debut EP, hitting over 1.3 million streams.

Paiing up with producer Geronimo, whose credits include DJ Mustard and Future, this fierce new track is a mix of her Latin roots and LA street culture. This Boyle Heights native is spitting lyrics about the hard truth of what we are exposed to everyday. The core of "Ain't it Funny" is that we are exposing and desensitizing ourselves and our society to these false idol influencers.

From Boyle Heights to the 1.3 million streams, Malaynah has given her fans a taste of her LA roots. With old school hip-hop freestyles and new school edgy beats, this west coast princess is fighting her way to the top. Malaynah is letting her lyrics prove that she has matured not only in her music, but within her own mindset.

