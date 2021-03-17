West Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conference

EXTON, Pa., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) - Get Report announced that management will present virtually at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum at 10:00 AM ET on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and a copy of the presentation will be accessible from the Company's website at www.westpharma.com/en/investors.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2020 generated over $2.15 billion in sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (WST) - Get Report and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit https://www.westpharma.com/.

