WESCORP Unveils Next Generation Of Mission-Grade Industrial Surface Coatings With New Digital Branding

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WESCORP (White Engineering Surfaces Corporation), a World-Class Supplier of Thermal Spray Coatings, Precision Machining and Precision Finishing in critical industries such as Aerospace and Defense, Energy, Electronics, Automotive, and Healthcare, has unveiled the news today of its newly launched website at www.Wescorp.us .

WESCORP's newly launched website is innovative and responsive. The new site features an intuitive solution-based approach, reflective of the spirited innovation and expanded capabilities that WESCORP offers critical manufacturers in need of high-performance components.

Ms. Colby Nyland-Elliott, Wescorp's Vice President, stated, "Our new website reflects our strategic corporate expansion through new branding, new logo, corporate identity, and tagline - ' Mission-Grade Coatings.' We've worked in partnership with our trusted creative agency partner, the Borenstein Group, a top B2B technology marketing agency, to usher in a new brand that reflects who we are as a trusted leader in the thermal coatings industry."

WESCORP is a proud Made in America, third-generation, Woman-Owned and Operated Family Business. It offers industrial customers a single-source solution with precision machining, precision finishing, and thermal spray coating (HVOF, Plasma, and Wire Arc) capabilities all under one roof in their 40,000 sq. ft. building. A comprehensive Single Source Solution enables WESCORP to bring complete quality control and efficiency to any product line.

To learn more about Wescorp's offerings, please visit their website at www.Wescorp.us .

