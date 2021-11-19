WESCO International, Inc. Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) - Get WESCO International, Inc. Report, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions, is pleased to release its 2021 Sustainability Report. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the company's progress in its environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey, and introduces its sustainability goals for 2030.

"WESCO is committed to sustainability leadership and excellence across our global enterprise," said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO. "We are the critical partner in assisting our customers and suppliers in achieving their sustainability goals through the products, services, and solutions we provide to their operations and overall supply chain," said Engel.

WESCO International discloses its Climate Change impact(s) through CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. CDP drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

