The Polaris RZR ® Factory Racing Team captured its eighth consecutive championship at the 53 rd SCORE Baja 1000 with Wes Miller winning the prestigious and grueling 898-mile race in the Pro Turbo class, capping off the World Desert Championship. Polaris athletes were able to secure the overall win, as well as three other podium finishes across UTV field.

Wes Miller in action. Photo by Daniel Curiel.

With 42 entries across four classes in one of the most prestigious and legendary off-road races of the year, RZR Factory Racers Wes Miller earned 1 st in Pro Turbo; ironman Adrian Orellana earned 2 nd in Pro UTV N/A; Kaden Wells earned 3 rd Pro UTV N/A. Additionally, ironwoman Kristen Matlock was able to secure the SCORE Pro UTV N/A season championship with a 4 th in the Pro UTV N/A class.

In a stacked Pro Turbo class, Wes Miller and his team were able to rise above the competition and take home their first Baja 1000 win in the Pro Turbo class, as well as the UTV Overall. Piloting the first UTV to cross the finish line in just over 26 hours—beating his nearest competitor in the Pro Turbo field by more than 40 minutes—Miller proved RZR Factory Racing is still the team to beat in UTV Racing, completing their third consecutive season sweep of overall wins.

The action-packed Pro N/A class saw battles throughout the entire race with multiple lead changes. When they crossed the line, Adrian Orellana earned a hard-fought 2 nd place finish in the class and 3 rd overall, while Kaden Wells, the 2019 SCORE Pro N/A season points champion, achieved a 3 rd place finish in class and 6 th overall. Kristen Matlock became the 2020 SCORE Pro N/A season points champion with a 4 th place finish in the class. Continuing to cement herself as one of the toughest competitors in the field, she drove the entire race by herself, completing it in just over 28 hours.

"We are thrilled with the results of our RZR Factory Racing team here at the Baja 1000. To be able to cap off the SCORE season by taking another overall UTV win is a phenomenal feat and a testament to the Polaris racing platform," said Brett Carpenter, Team RZR Factory Racing Manager, Polaris. "It's awesome to end the season like this and build momentum as we approach the Dakar Rally this January."

Polaris RZR Factory Racing will be back in action to tackle the world's toughest race, the Dakar Rally, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, beginning January 3, 2021 through January 15, 2021.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (PII) - Get Report pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including TransAmerica Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

