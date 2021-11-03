Werner Enterprises Named A 2021 Top Company For Women

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, while continuing its commitment to being a diverse and inclusive workforce, is proud to be named among the 2021 "Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation" by the Women in Trucking (WIT) Association's Redefining the Road magazine. This is the fourth consecutive year Werner has received this recognition.

"As women rise through the ranks in the transportation industry, we are excited to feature the companies that make the extra effort to attract and retain a more gender-diverse workforce," said WIT President and Chief Executive Officer Ellen Voie. "We applaud their efforts, and this distinction is our way of giving them the recognition they deserve."

Werner was recognized for supporting a corporate culture that fosters gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities. The complete list of winners can be found on the WIT website. "Women at Werner embody our Core Values and represent more and more leadership positions in the form of Driver Leaders, management and senior management roles," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. "We're proud that our numbers are steadily growing. Currently, Werner has a 13 percent female driver population which is nearly double the national average for trucking companies."

To learn more about Werner Enterprises or how our associates are moving the trucking industry forward through innovation, visit www.werner.com.

About Werner EnterprisesWerner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and CommunicationsWerner Enterprises, Inc.402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065 fthayer@werner.com For Release: Nov. 3, 2021