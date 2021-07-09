Werner Continues To Drive Innovation With New Drive Werner Pro App For Drivers

OMAHA, Neb., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces the launch of its new Drive Werner Pro app. Strengthening Werner's commitment and support for its professional drivers, Drive Werner Pro offers drivers an easy way to access trip details, load status, search job opportunities, submit paperwork, contact their Transportation Manager, find documents and more.

"With mobile devices playing such a vital role in our daily lives, it made sense to develop the next generation of this app for our professional drivers," said Werner's Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Daragh Mahon. "Developing solutions for our professional drivers is key to our success and a key pillar of Werner EDGE's goal of bettering the industry through technology."

Drive Werner Pro is an evolution of the first Drive Werner app, which has been utilized and well-received by Werner's professional drivers for five years. Werner's professional drivers have access to the new Drive Werner Pro app today on their mobile device or on their EDGE Connect tablet.

"Our goal for Drive Werner Pro was to create a solution that is easy to use and easy to navigate," said Chris Polenz, Vice President of Driver Recruiting. "By streamlining communication and creating a simple interface that is customizable to provide individualized trip details and much more, Drive Werner Pro gives support to our drivers while they're on the road."

Werner EDGE, the innovation technology arm of Werner Enterprises, plans to continue enhancing and adding to the app's features based upon driver needs. The app's responsive design enables Werner's professional drivers to access it on virtually any device. Drive Werner Pro improves driver job satisfaction, safety and performance, all while supporting drivers and meeting them where they are - on the road.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

